Your Shot At Tickets To See Ali Siddiq

Ali Siddiq

Stand-up comedian and public speaker out of Houston, TX Ali Siddiq is hitting the stage at Dr.Phillips Center on April 20th & STAR 94.5 has your hook up in!

Enter below between March 11th - March 17th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 11th - March 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see Ali Siddiq on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at the Dr. Phillips Center. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

