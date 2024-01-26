Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 mouthwatering options, including all-new items and returning fan-favorites! Savor fresh global cuisine, cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Plus, get a taste of live music this Saturday, February 3rd when Kool & the Gang takes the stage.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Thursdays through Sundays.

Check out all of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Festival concert line up here!

Listen all week (1/29-2/1) at 3p for your opportunity to win four tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to see Kool & the Gang!

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission.

To purchase tickets or more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. January 29th - Febuary 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld for 2/3/24 performance and a parking pass. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival sample lanyards are not included in prize. ARV = $729.92. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group