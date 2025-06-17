10 cool cars you can't buy in the US yet

CheapInsurance.com reports on 10 exciting cars unavailable in the U.S. due to regulations, costs, and brand strategies.

The U.S. produces over 10 million vehicles each year, more than 10% of the world's total. But even with that output, American drivers can't access every great car. Some of the most talked-about models are only sold overseas.

Whether it's because of emissions rules, cost, or brand strategy, plenty of interesting rides stay out of U.S. showrooms. CheapInsurance.com highlights 10 standout cars that drivers in other countries enjoy but Americans can't—yet.

1. Alpine A110 (Next-Gen EV in 2026)

The Alpine A110 is a cult favorite in Europe. It’s lightweight, mid-engine, and reaches 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. Renault plans to electrify the A110 with a new coupe and convertible coming in 2026.

Americans never got the gas-powered version, but the EV may be different. Alpine has confirmed it'll enter the U.S. market in 2027, starting with two electric SUVs and eventually this sleek sports car.

2. Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny is a small off-roader with a 1.5-liter engine and boxy styling. Despite its size, it’s built for real trail use, with a ladder-frame chassis and low-range gearing. At just 2,500 pounds, it’s agile and rugged.

But it doesn't meet U.S. safety standards. Suzuki also pulled out of the American market in 2012. For now, U.S. fans have to import 25-year-old models or use niche legal loopholes.

3. Renault 5 E-Tech

The Renault 5 E-Tech brings a 1970s hatchback into the EV era. It offers up to 249 miles of range, a modern cabin with a 12-inch screen, and a price of around $27,000. It’s one of Europe’s most talked-about electric cars.

Still, Renault hasn't sold cars in the U.S. since 1987 and isn't planning a return anytime soon. American buyers will have to admire this one from afar.

4. Honda e

The Honda e turned heads with its clean design, compact size, and futuristic cabin featuring five screens. It had rear-wheel drive and a 137-mile range. Despite strong fan interest, it was discontinued in 2024.

It never made it to the U.S., and it probably never will. With its short range and $38,000 price tag, it just didn't fit into Honda's strategy here.

5. Škoda Elroq

The Škoda Elroq, a compact electric SUV from Volkswagen's Czech brand, hit a big milestone in 2025 when it outsold the Tesla Model Y in Europe. It offers up to 339 miles of range and starts around $37,000.

Škoda doesn’t sell in the U.S., though, and launching the Elroq would create competition for VW’s ID.4, so it stays in Europe for now.

6. Citroën Ami

The Ami is a tiny EV meant for short city trips. It costs just $6,000, tops out at 28 mph, and has a 46-mile range. Technically, it's a quadricycle, not a car.

It’s quirky and cheap — ideal for dense European cities — but there’s no place for it on U.S. roads. It can’t meet federal safety rules and isn’t fast enough for anything outside of neighborhoods.

7. BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 is one of China's top-selling EVs. It boasts a 320-mile range, fun interior details like dumbbell-shaped door handles, and solid performance for just over $15,000.

But BYD has avoided the U.S. due to tariffs and political tension. A new Mexico plant could change that, but for now, the Atto 3 is staying overseas.

8. Cupra Formentor/Terramar

Cupra is Volkswagen’s performance-focused Spanish brand. The Formentor plug-in hybrid pushes out 306 horsepower, while the Terramar SUV offers tech-forward design and strong road presence.

Cupra has plans to enter the U.S., but not until as early as 2030. It'll launch with all-electric SUVs aimed at cities like Miami and L.A., but for now, these exciting models stay in Europe.

9. MG4 EV

The MG4 is a compact electric hatchback from China's SAIC, built to compete globally. It's 4.1 meters long, gets around 220 miles of range, and starts near $25,000.

Though it’s MG’s first worldwide model in decades, don’t expect it to show up in the U.S. anytime soon. MG hasn’t sold here for years, and current trade relations make a return unlikely.

10. Škoda Enyaq

The Enyaq uses the same platform as the VW ID.4 and offers up to 339 horsepower and 339 miles of range. Škoda refreshed it in 2025, improving its interior and aerodynamics.

But like the Elroq, the Enyaq won’t come to the U.S. Škoda still has no plans for a U.S. launch, so this smooth, capable EV remains Europe-only.

Geography still matters

Even in a global auto market, where you live still affects what you can drive. Brand strategies, tariffs, and safety regulations keep many exciting models out of the U.S.

That may slowly shift. Chinese automakers like BYD are building closer to the border, and brands like Alpine and Cupra are planning American launches. But for now, these rides remain global eye candy — just out of reach for U.S. drivers.

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.