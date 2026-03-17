$10,000 scholarships available for Seminole County STEM students

High school seniors attending Seminole County Public Schools now have the big opportunity to apply for scholarships. These Scholarships can go up to $10,000 through the Altamonte Springs Science Incubator program. This initiative offers essential financial assistance to students eager to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).The AS2I scholarship program, proudly backed by AdventHealth Altamonte and the Freeman family, aims to foster the next generation of innovative thinkers and leaders in technical fields.This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. If you’re a senior in Seminole County, be sure to apply! Send in your application by April 17 for a chance to get up to $10,000 in scholarship support.The program particularly encourages students who show a strong interest in STEM.For more updates, download our free news, weather, and smart TV apps. You can also click here to get more information 0n our sister station Channel.

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