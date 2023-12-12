2 Chainz shares footage, update on car crash: "Praise God for the blessings"

By Jamia Pugh

A day after news circulated that 2 Chainz was involved in a car accident in Miami, the Georgia rapper checked in to let fans know he's doing OK.

"Praise God for the blessings," he said on Instagram, sharing an image of a wrecked black car he says hit him from behind.

"Things could have been worse , but it wasn’t , don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me," 2 Chainz wrote.

He added, "Sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing , but I truly felt the love."

TMZ reported 2 Chainz suffered neck injuries but was in stable condition after being transported to the hospital.

"Don't worry bout me, he told his followers on social media. "I'm good , shake back king."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

