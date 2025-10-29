The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lakeland

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lakeland metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3462 Avenue, T NW Winter Haven, FL 33881
- Views: 548
- List price: $159,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,339
- Price per square foot: $118.75
- See 3462 Avenue, T NW Winter Haven, FL 33881 on Redfin.com
#2. 321 Edgewood Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Views: 520
- List price: $320,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,949
- Price per square foot: $164.19
- See 321 Edgewood Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759 on Redfin.com
#3. 5587 Deer Tracks Trl, Lakeland, FL 33811
- Views: 453
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,193
- Price per square foot: $181.94
- See 5587 Deer Tracks Trl, Lakeland, FL 33811 on Redfin.com
#4. 1518 Dawn Heights Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801
- Views: 422
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,542
- Price per square foot: $116.05
- See 1518 Dawn Heights Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Redfin.com
#5. 105 Leslie Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880
- Views: 413
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,758
- Price per square foot: $145.05
- See 105 Leslie Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 on Redfin.com
#6. 706 Patricia Pl, Lakeland, FL 33809
- Views: 378
- List price: $292,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,410
- Price per square foot: $207.45
- See 706 Patricia Pl, Lakeland, FL 33809 on Redfin.com
#7. 1215 Merlyn St, Lakeland, FL 33813
- Views: 372
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,822
- Price per square foot: $164.65
- See 1215 Merlyn St, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com
#8. 2216 Azalea Ct, Lakeland, FL 33815
- Views: 366
- List price: $99,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 621
- Price per square foot: $159.42
- See 2216 Azalea Ct, Lakeland, FL 33815 on Redfin.com
#9. 1011 Brighton Way, Lakeland, FL 33813
- Views: 364
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,922
- Price per square foot: $205.30
- See 1011 Brighton Way, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com
#10. 728 Belvoir Dr, Davenport, FL 33837
- Views: 356
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,396
- Price per square foot: $179.08
- See 728 Belvoir Dr, Davenport, FL 33837 on Redfin.com
#11. 314 Edgewood Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Views: 355
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,758
- Price per square foot: $144.67
- See 314 Edgewood Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759 on Redfin.com
#12. 109 Bluefield Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801
- Views: 353
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 962
- Price per square foot: $206.86
- See 109 Bluefield Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Redfin.com
#13. 1743 Itchepackesassa Dr, Lakeland, FL 33810
- Views: 345
- List price: $430,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,444
- Price per square foot: $175.94
- See 1743 Itchepackesassa Dr, Lakeland, FL 33810 on Redfin.com
#14. 3014 Pinedale Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803
- Views: 344
- List price: $202,350
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,444
- Price per square foot: $140.13
- See 3014 Pinedale Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803 on Redfin.com
#15. 5109 Shady Oak Dr, S Lakeland, FL 33810
- Views: 342
- List price: $440,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 5109 Shady Oak Dr, S Lakeland, FL 33810 on Redfin.com
#16. 1731 Lagoon Ct, Lakeland, FL 33803
- Views: 335
- List price: $299,995
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,697
- Price per square foot: $176.78
- See 1731 Lagoon Ct, Lakeland, FL 33803 on Redfin.com
#17. 208 Athabasca Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Views: 334
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,644
- Price per square foot: $98.30
- See 208 Athabasca Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759 on Redfin.com
#18. 1857 Snapper Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Views: 326
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,578
- Price per square foot: $158.43
- See 1857 Snapper Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759 on Redfin.com
#19. 4134 El Camino Real, E Lakeland, FL 33813
- Views: 324
- List price: $380,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,710
- Price per square foot: $222.22
- See 4134 El Camino Real, E Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com
#20. 141 Fernery Rd, Unit H3 Lakeland, FL 33809
- Views: 322
- List price: $120,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 981
- Price per square foot: $122.32
- See 141 Fernery Rd, Unit H3 Lakeland, FL 33809 on Redfin.com
#21. 5737 Sands Point Dr, Lakeland, FL 33809
- Views: 322
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,592
- Price per square foot: $204.15
- See 5737 Sands Point Dr, Lakeland, FL 33809 on Redfin.com
#22. 309 Avenue, G SE Winter Haven, FL 33880
- Views: 321
- List price: $213,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,564
- Price per square foot: $136.19
- See 309 Avenue, G SE Winter Haven, FL 33880 on Redfin.com
#23. 3722 Verna Ct, Lakeland, FL 33812
- Views: 319
- List price: $279,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,290
- Price per square foot: $216.28
- See 3722 Verna Ct, Lakeland, FL 33812 on Redfin.com
#24. 5701 Stratford Ln, Lakeland, FL 33813
- Views: 318
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,505
- Price per square foot: $179.64
- See 5701 Stratford Ln, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com
#25. 1430 Phyllis St, Lakeland, FL 33803
- Views: 317
- List price: $309,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,355
- Price per square foot: $228.04
- See 1430 Phyllis St, Lakeland, FL 33803 on Redfin.com
#26. 678 Sandy Ridge Dr, Davenport, FL 33896
- Views: 316
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,410
- Price per square foot: $161.78
- See 678 Sandy Ridge Dr, Davenport, FL 33896 on Redfin.com
#27. 704 Fisher Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Views: 308
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,420
- Price per square foot: $204.15
- See 704 Fisher Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759 on Redfin.com
#28. 5304 Plantation Vista Way, Lakeland, FL 33813
- Views: 305
- List price: $561,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,870
- Price per square foot: $195.47
- See 5304 Plantation Vista Way, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com
#29. 451 Peace Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Views: 304
- List price: $245,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,829
- Price per square foot: $133.95
- See 451 Peace Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34759 on Redfin.com
#30. 418 North Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809
- Views: 304
- List price: $735,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,479
- Price per square foot: $164.10
- See 418 North Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.