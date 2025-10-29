The 30 most popular homes for sale in Port St. Lucie

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in The Villages, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Port St. Lucie metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2523 SW Horseshoe Trl, Palm City, FL 34990

- Views: 756

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $312.50

- See 2523 SW Horseshoe Trl, Palm City, FL 34990 on Redfin.com

#2. 2859 NE Hickory Ridge Ave, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

- Views: 659

- List price: $444,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392

- Price per square foot: $319.61

- See 2859 NE Hickory Ridge Ave, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com

#3. 1253 SW San Esteban Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Views: 584

- List price: $384,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,131

- Price per square foot: $180.57

- See 1253 SW San Esteban Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

#4. 398 SW Ray Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983

- Views: 562

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,916

- Price per square foot: $169.57

- See 398 SW Ray Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983 on Redfin.com

#5. 7104 SE Bunker Hill Dr, Hobe Sound, FL 33455

- Views: 562

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,026

- Price per square foot: $297.09

- See 7104 SE Bunker Hill Dr, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 on Redfin.com

#6. 184 SW Fernleaf Trl, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Views: 535

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,781

- Price per square foot: $195.96

- See 184 SW Fernleaf Trl, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

#7. 869 NW Waterlily Pl, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

- Views: 525

- List price: $535,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,629

- Price per square foot: $328.42

- See 869 NW Waterlily Pl, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com

#8. 3789 SW Haines Street St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Views: 524

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450

- Price per square foot: $261.38

- See 3789 SW Haines Street St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

#9. 174 SE Strada Tione Port, Saint Lucie, FL 34952

- Views: 488

- List price: $1,475,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,783

- Price per square foot: $308.38

- See 174 SE Strada Tione Port, Saint Lucie, FL 34952 on Redfin.com

#10. 2873 SE Rawlings Rd Port St., Lucie, FL 34952

- Views: 472

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,390

- Price per square foot: $215.76

- See 2873 SE Rawlings Rd Port St., Lucie, FL 34952 on Redfin.com

#11. 406 SW Fairway Landing(S) Port, Saint Lucie, FL 34986

- Views: 463

- List price: $294,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,732

- Price per square foot: $170.27

- See 406 SW Fairway Landing(S) Port, Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com

#12. 2967 SE San Jeronimo Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

- Views: 442

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,049

- Price per square foot: $219.62

- See 2967 SE San Jeronimo Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 on Redfin.com

#13. 3763 SE Old Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996

- Views: 434

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $317.73

- See 3763 SE Old Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 on Redfin.com

#14. 129 SW Hideaway Pl, Stuart, FL 34994

- Views: 432

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,358

- Price per square foot: $441.09

- See 129 SW Hideaway Pl, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com

#15. 605 Georgia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950

- Views: 425

- List price: $69,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,446

- Price per square foot: $47.72

- See 605 Georgia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 on Redfin.com

#16. 312 NW Tuscany Ln, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

- Views: 416

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,536

- Price per square foot: $130.14

- See 312 NW Tuscany Ln, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com

#17. 7725 SE Mammoth Dr, Hobe Sound, FL 33455

- Views: 411

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,426

- Price per square foot: $350.37

- See 7725 SE Mammoth Dr, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 on Redfin.com

#18. 1109 SE 7th St, Stuart, FL 34996

- Views: 404

- List price: $777,888

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,176

- Price per square foot: $357.49

- See 1109 SE 7th St, Stuart, FL 34996 on Redfin.com

#19. 872 SW 30th St, Palm City, FL 34990

- Views: 401

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,224

- Price per square foot: $326.80

- See 872 SW 30th St, Palm City, FL 34990 on Redfin.com

#20. 4796 SE Horizon Ave, Stuart, FL 34997

- Views: 399

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,548

- Price per square foot: $313.31

- See 4796 SE Horizon Ave, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

#21. 2041 SE Floresta Dr Port St., Lucie, FL 34984

- Views: 388

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,798

- Price per square foot: $180.76

- See 2041 SE Floresta Dr Port St., Lucie, FL 34984 on Redfin.com

#22. 5334 NW Conley Dr Port St., Lucie, FL 34986

- Views: 388

- List price: $420,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,434

- Price per square foot: $172.56

- See 5334 NW Conley Dr Port St., Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com

#23. 1795 SE Adair Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

- Views: 383

- List price: $529,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,814

- Price per square foot: $291.62

- See 1795 SE Adair Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 on Redfin.com

#24. 1326 SW Briarwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

- Views: 377

- List price: $439,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,003

- Price per square foot: $219.17

- See 1326 SW Briarwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com

#25. 1798 SE Biddle Ln Port St., Lucie, FL 34983

- Views: 376

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,413

- Price per square foot: $275.30

- See 1798 SE Biddle Ln Port St., Lucie, FL 34983 on Redfin.com

#26. 5166 SE Inkwood Way, Hobe Sound, FL 33455

- Views: 372

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017

- Price per square foot: $222.61

- See 5166 SE Inkwood Way, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 on Redfin.com

#27. 708 NW Floresta Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983

- Views: 355

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,635

- Price per square foot: $198.78

- See 708 NW Floresta Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983 on Redfin.com

#28. 3041 SE Dalhart Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

- Views: 347

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,586

- Price per square foot: $250.97

- See 3041 SE Dalhart Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 on Redfin.com

#29. 1872 SE Joy Haven St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983

- Views: 346

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,742

- Price per square foot: $221.01

- See 1872 SE Joy Haven St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983 on Redfin.com

#30. 3353 SE Fairway, E Stuart, FL 34997

- Views: 345

- List price: $749,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,873

- Price per square foot: $400.42

- See 3353 SE Fairway, E Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.