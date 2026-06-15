50 delicious Mexican food recipes that you can actually make at home

50 delicious Mexican recipes
Whether it's crunchy nachos at Del Taco or a plate of enchiladas at your favorite local cantina, nothing hits the spot quite like Mexican food. It's one of the fastest-growing cuisines in the world—according to Fortune Business Insights, the global Mexican food market is expected to grow from $23.2 billion in 2026 to reach nearly $40 billion in 2034. Perhaps unsurprisingly, North America accounts for a major share of the worldwide market, making up roughly 38%.
That market might grow even faster than predicted if current U.S. food trends are any indicator. Arden Shore, editor-in-chief of restaurant review website The Infatuation, told ABC News in December 2025 that "Mexican food is having a 'sceney' moment nationally," leading a variety of eateries to draw inspiration from the nation's traditional culinary techniques in 2026. Considering Mexico's huge variety of cooking styles and dishes, there's no telling what kinds of Mexican eats we'll see on restaurant menus next.
Of course, you can sample many of these dishes right at home. From chile relleno to churros, Stacker compiled a list of Mexican recipes from Allrecipes. Keep reading to discover one you'd like to try for yourself.
Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here
Carnitas - Pressure Cooker
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 6 -pound pork butt
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)
- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 cups
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here
Drowned Beef Sandwich with Chipotle Sauce (Torta Ahogada)
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Secret Salsa
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Chicken Flautas
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Mexican Sopes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here
Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita
- Prep: 5 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Taco Seasoning I
- Prep: 1 min
- Total: 1 min
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 1 ounce
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Fajita Seasoning
- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 3 tablespoons
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Tres Leches (Milk Cake)
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 1 -9x13 inch cake
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Impossible Cake
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 1 min
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 2 hrs 26 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Baked Tortilla Chips
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Taco Dip I
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 25
- Yield: 25 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Guacamole
- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Tortilla Soup I
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here
Homemade Flour Tortillas
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here
Mexican Rice II
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Mexican Casserole
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Seven Layer Taco Dip
- Prep: 30 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 56
- Yield: 1 dip
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Pico de Gallo
- Prep: 20 mins
- Additional: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
3 Cheese Enchiladas
- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Taco Bake Casserole
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 32 mins
- Total: 52 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Quick and Easy Refried Beans
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Churros
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Quesadillas
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Taco Soup
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Marinated Flank Steak
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 6 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Best Black Beans
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Authentic Mole Sauce
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 1 quart mole sauce
- Number of ingredients: 22
- Read more about the recipe here
Ground Turkey Taco Meat
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 16 mins
- Total: 26 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here
Real Homemade Tamales
- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 tamales
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Seven Layer Dip II
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 64
- Yield: 8 cups
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Caldo de Pollo
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 day
- Total: 1 day
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 1/2 cups marinade
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Chili Rellenos Casserole
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Enchiladas I
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 taquitos
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Enchiladas Verdes
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 9 enchiladas
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 4 hrs
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 12 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here