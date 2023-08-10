50 years of hip-hop through the decades: the 2000s & 2010s

In celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, ABC Audio is breaking down each decade with important dates and memorable moments of the genre. The 2000s and 2010s ushered in a new digital age, so we've listed some artists of each decade and their top Billboard hits.

Risk-takers of the 2000s --

Jay-Z, "Empire State of Mind"

Eminem, "Lose Yourself"

Diddy, "I'll Be Missing You"

Lil Wayne, "Lollipop"

UGK, "Big Pimpin'"

Missy Elliott, "Work It"

Beyoncé, "Irreplaceable"

Kanye West, "Gold Digger"

Master P, "Make Em' Say Uhh!"

Soulja Boy, "Crank That (Soulja Boy)"

Eve, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"

Dominators of the 2010s --

Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

J. Cole, "Work Out"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Future, "Mask Off"

Migos, "Bad and Boujee"

Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

Meek Mill, "Going Bad"

Nipsey Hussle, "Racks In The Middle"

A$AP Rocky, "F*****' Problems"

Young Thug, "Hot"

Pusha T, "Mercy"

RNB/Soul singers --

Summer Walker, "No Love"

Ari Lennox, "Pressure"

H.E.R., "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan, "Need U Bad"

Jagged Edge, "Promise"

Ashanti, "Foolish"

John Legend, "All of Me"

Alicia Keys, "No One"

Ginuwine, "Differences"

Mariah Carey, "We Belong Together"

SZA, "Snooze"

Chloe & Halle, "Do It"

Rising stars --

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Durk, "Laugh Now Cry Later"

21 Savage, "Bank Account"

GloRilla, "Tomorrow 2"

Polo G, "Rapstar"

BIA, "Whole Lotta Money"

Ice Spice, "Princess Diana"

Lil Baby, "Drip Too Hard"

Burna Boy, "Last Last"

Coi Leray, "Players"

