50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s 'Let’s Get It On' to be marked with deluxe digital release

The 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's classic album Let's Get It On will be celebrated with a new deluxe edition of the album, dropping digitally on August 25.

The expanded edition will include 33 bonus tracks, 18 of which have never been released before. The bonus material consists of unheard mixes from the six-months of recording sessions that went into the making of the album, as well as several instrumental tracks.

In addition to the expanded edition of the album, Let's Get It On will be getting both a Dolby Atmos and colored vinyl release.

The 50th anniversary will also be marked by a special event at the Grammy Museum. Taking place August 23, the celebration will feature Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Jam and Gaye biographer David Ritz. Tickets are on sale now.

The Let's Get It On digital deluxe edition is available for preorder now.

Released August 1973, Let's Get It On was Gaye's most commercially successful album. It featured three hit singles — the title track, "Come Get to This" and "You Sure Love to Ball" — was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2004 and frequently appears on lists of the greatest albums all time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.