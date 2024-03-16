55th NAACP Image Awards: The winners

The 55th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, aired Saturday night on BET and CBS.
The Color Purple was the night's big winner, taking home four awards including Outstanding Motion Picture. Usher took home Entertainer of the Year and was honored with the President's Award. Colman Domingo also picked up two trophies, for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performances in Rustin and The Color Purple, respectively.
Poet Amanda Gorman was honored with the Chairman's Award and New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during the broadcast.
Earlier in the week, other winners were announced in a series of virtual ceremonies.
Here's the list of the televised winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Usher
Outstanding Motion Picture
The Color Purple
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo - The Color Purple
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
India Amarteifio - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.