702 member Irish Grinstead dead at 43

Irish Grinstead, known for her role as a singer in the girl group 702, has passed away at the age of 43.

Her sister and fellow 702 group member, LeMisha Grinstead, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Saturday, September 16.

LeMisha wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Irish, "It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace."

"That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family," she continued. "Love always, Misha."

The cause of her passing has not been disclosed.

Missy Elliott, who collaborated with 702 on "Steelo," mourned Irish's death on X, writing, "Irish May your beautiful soul Rest Peacefully in the arms of the Lord A Multitude of prayers for the entire Grinstead family."

Irish's death comes after 702 had announced Irish's departure from the group due to"serious medical issues" in December 2022.

702, consisting of Irish, LeMisha, and Kameelah Williams, rose to fame with their 1996 album No Doubt, featuring hits like "Steelo" and "Get It Together." Their self-titled follow-up album in 1999 included the chart-topping single "Where My Girls At." They also contributed songs to soundtracks for TV shows like Cousin Skeeter, Pootie Tang, and Good Burger. The group's final album was released in 2003. After a brief hiatus, 702 recently reunited for live performances and appeared on BET Presents: The Encore in 2021.

