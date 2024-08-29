A$AP Rocky to release new single "Tailor Swif" after it leaked

A$AP Rocky's new single may have been leaked, but he's just shaking it off.

The rapper announced Thursday that his song "Tailor Swif," which was previously leaked, will be released on Friday. The song, which is named after pop superstar Taylor Swift but is otherwise not associated with her, is the next single to drop from his delayed and highly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb.

"SINCE U DUMMIES LEAKED IT ALREADY," the artist wrote alongside a clip from the music video on the social platform X. He also shared the clip to TikTok, writing, "TAILOR SWIFF VIDEO 2MRW."

Don't Be Dumb was originally set to be released Friday, but A$AP Rocky pushed the project to the fall. "LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT," he wrote on X on Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.