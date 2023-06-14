ABC News' 'Soul of a Nation' returns with special celebrating 50th anniversary of hip-hop

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

ABC News' Soul of a Nation is celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary with an upcoming special. Hosted by veteran radio personality Angie MartinezHip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections – A Soul of a Nation Presentation will "detail the history of hip-hop, providing insight into its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years and where things stand today."

The hourlong special will also feature "thought-provoking conversations" about financial literacy, mental health, social justice and women's empowerment, as well as appearances from the likes of Master PMC LyteFat JoeThe LoxCoi LerayJoey Bada$$Charlamagne tha GodLola Brooke and more.

"Storytelling and hip-hop have always been at the core of my DNA and are the foundation for my company In Real Life Productions. It's been a privilege to witness this international phenomenon from its inception and live through its constant evolution," said Martinez, who executive produced the special alongside ABC's Catherine McKenzie and In Real Life Productions. "This ABC News special will reflect on hip-hop's growth and cultural effects over the past 50 years."

Hip-Hop @ 50 will air June 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, also celebrating Juneteenth and Black Music Month. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

