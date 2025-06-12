Accuser files lawsuit alleging Sean Combs forced her to travel to and have sex with him

A former girlfriend of Sean Combs filed a civil lawsuit against him Thursday, alleging she was coerced into traveling to see him and having sex with him.

Chelsea Lovelace, whose name has been mentioned at Combs' criminal trial during the pseudonymous testimony of "Jane," alleged Combs unwillingly drugged her, impregnated her and urged her to abort the pregnancy before she suffered a miscarriage.

Her civil complaint echoes the criminal charges Combs faces, alleging Combs was assisted by employees to induce her to do things against her will, forced her to take drugs, slapped her and paid her an allowance “which he used to control her, as she cut back on working.”

Lovelace is seeking unspecified damages for sexual assault, battery and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.