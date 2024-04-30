Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen' musical scores 13 Tony nominations

Alicia Keys' Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen, scored 13 Tony nominations on Tuesday, April 30.



It was the most nominated musical, scoring nods in categories including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Maleah Joi Moon.

Hell's Kitchen, loosely based on Keys' life and featuring a score of old and new songs written by the singer, follows 17-year-old Ali and her quest to "get her piece of the New York dream." The show debuted on Broadway April 20.



Stereophonic was the most nominated play, also with 13 nods. Other nominees include the play Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Leslie Odom Jr. for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch and William Jackson Harper for Uncle Vanya.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.