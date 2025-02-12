Alicia Keys leading roster for 2025 Love Rocks NYC

licia Keys is among the artists headlining Love Rocks NYC, the annual concert fundraiser for God's Love We Deliver, a New York-based nonprofit that cooks nutritious meals for those in need and delivers it to their homes.

She'll be headlining alongside Beck and Cher with the help of music director and bandleader Will Lee. The bill also hypes performances from artists including Mavis Staples, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Peter Frampton, The War and Treaty and Kate Hudson, as well as appearances from Tracy Morgan, Alex Edelman, Amy Schumer and Susie Essman.

The Love Rocks NYC concert will take place March 6 at the Beacon Theatre. Tickets go on sale Valentine's Day at 10 a.m. ET via ticketmaster.com, following a presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

This year's event will benefit those affected by the California wildfires via Project Angel Food in LA.

