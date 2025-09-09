Alicia Keys to perform alongside 'Hell's Kitchen' cast

AKW Productions
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Alicia Keys is briefly joining the cast of Hell's Kitchen in celebration of the actors, their fans and the upcoming 20th anniversary of her Unplugged album. Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys will see her performing live for the first time on a Broadway stage. 

"After the show, we're doing something really special – me and my keys will be there and I can't wait to share this intimate moment with the beautiful Hell's Kitchen community," Keys said in a press release. 

Described as a "one-of-a-kind night," Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys will take place Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 at the Shubert Theatre. Tickets are available at HellsKitchen.com, Telecharge.com and the Shubert Theatre box office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!