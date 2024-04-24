American Black Film Festival announces 2024 film lineup

ABFF/NICE CROWD

By Andrea Tuccillo

The American Black Film Festival has announced its narrative and documentary film lineup.

This year's festival will feature Albany Road, starring Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lynn Whitfield and J. Alphonse Nicholson; The Lost Holliday directed by, co-written and starring Jussie Smollett opposite Vivica A. Fox; The Waterboyz, starring Akili McDowell, Alani "La La" Anthony and Quavo; and Black Heat, starring Tabatha "Dreamdoll" Robinson and NLE Choppa

The documentaries will include King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones, the Luther Vandross doc Luther: Never Too Much and the sports documentary Train: The Dick "Night Train" Lane Story.

ABFF will take place in Miami Beach June 12-16, followed by an online component June 17-24 on ABFF PLAY.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!