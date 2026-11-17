Videoloft reports that U.S. schools have implemented more security measures, especially cameras, but their effectiveness in reducing incidents remains unclear.

Safety remains a concern in U.S. schools, and with good reason.

As of October this year, Education Week had recorded 25 school shootings resulting in injuries or deaths in 2026. Meanwhile, a 2025 FBI report recorded more than 234,000 thefts at educational locations over a four-year period.

Schools are responding to these incidents with a range of security measures, most notably, security cameras. In the 1999-2000 school year, 19.4% of schools reported using cameras to monitor their premises, and by the 2021-2022 school year that figure had reached 92.6% according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

The growth of camera use is staggering, but it's only one part of a wider picture. Videoloft looks at how else school security has changed, and compares measures used in elementary schools with those used in high schools.

How security cameras became commonplace

The growth of school video surveillance has unfolded over years. By 2009-10, around six in ten public schools used cameras. By 2013-14, that proportion had reached three in four and by 2021-22 it stood at 92.6%, according to historical data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

What this data doesn’t show is how individual schools use the cameras. For instance, once the cameras are set up someone must choose who is allowed to view the footage, and what happens when a recording is required.

Virginia's 2025 School Safety Survey highlights that camera coverage is still a concern for schools, with 25% of those surveyed saying that camera coverage is an area that needs improvement. Another question found 27% identified that cameras or camera system upgrades would be a way to address their concerns. The figures from Virginia show why the number of cameras only tells part of the story: Having more cameras still leaves schools with work to do on coverage and maintenance of equipment.

The differences between elementary schools and high schools

There is some difference between measures used in elementary schools and high schools. Elementary schools were more likely to use building access control, whereas camera adoption followed the opposite pattern, reported by 91% of elementary schools and 97% of secondary schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

The school's location also makes a difference. City schools are more likely to use building access controls over those located more rurally; 70% of city schools use building or grounds access control compared with 48% of rural schools. Yet rural schools reported higher camera adoption than schools in the city, according to the same survey.

Who can see school camera footage?

If a school camera records a fight between students and the school decides to keep the footage to pursue disciplinary action, the recording then becomes part of the students' records. The federal student privacy law (FERPA) says that parents have a right to view footage of their child, but that doesn’t automatically mean they’ll get a copy of it.

Schools aren’t able to simply pass the footage over to the police, either. They usually need consent from a parent, unless there is a legal exception such as a health or safety issue. Once a video clip is shared, it can be copied and forwarded beyond the intended recipient. This creates more risk. Given the different rules surrounding footage, it’s critical that schools have clear procedures in place which define who can view recordings and when and how they can be shared.

Does more security mean better safety?

The increase in security measures across schools then poses the question: Does this mean fewer incidents? The available research is limited, but what's available gives a mixed answer. A national study of 850 schools found no reduction in crime after camera installation. Findings on school police are also mixed, with some studies saying there are fewer fights and threats with others finding no improvement in violence overall. The evidence leaves a gap between knowing how many schools have adopted security measures and knowing how effectively those measures protect them.

What’s apparent is that school security has changed dramatically within a generation, but whether those changes have made schools safer is a harder question to answer.

This story was produced by Videoloft and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.