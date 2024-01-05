Andra Day, Don Cheadle, Jon Batiste to present at Golden Globes

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards CBS/Dick Clark Productions (©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All/CBS )

By Jamia Pugh

A new round of presenters has been added to the lineup for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Singers Andra Day and Jon Batiste as well as actor Don Cheadle will help to pass out trophies at the annual film and television award show, the organization announced Friday.

They'll join a list of previously announced presenters: Angela BasettDaniel KaluuyaIssa RaeOprah WinfreyShameik Moore and more.

The Golden Globes are set to take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Easter Sunday actor and stand-up comedian Jo Koy is hosting.

