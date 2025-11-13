Ariana Grande accosted by prankster at Singapore premiere of 'Wicked: For Good'

The same Australian prankster who crashed Katy Perry and The Weeknd concerts this past summer accosted Ariana Grande on the yellow carpet during the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good Wednesday night.

Johnson Wen, known as Pyjama Man, ran at top speed towards Ariana on the carpet and threw his arm around her shoulders. Security sprang into action, while Ari's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, inserted herself between Wen and Ari and tried to pull him off her. Wen was eventually taken away, leaving Ari looking shaken.

Furious fans expressed their anger in the comments section of Wen's post about the incident, with one writing, "After all the trauma Ari has been through, this is beyond disrespectful. Not just to her, but to the cast and to all the fans. It's literally infuriating. You should be ashamed."

The fan was referring to the PTSD Ariana suffered following the 2017 bombing of her concert in Manchester, England, which left 22 people dead. A year later, she was deeply impacted by the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose at age 26.

In more positive Ariana news, Ben Stiller appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and raved about her performance in his upcoming film Focker In-Law. "She's so good with comedy. She's just like a total natural," he told Fallon. "I feel like she could do anything."

