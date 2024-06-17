Ariana Grande announces "The Boy is Mine Remix" with Brandy and Monica

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Brandy and Monica merely appear in the video for Ariana Grande's "The Boy is Mine," but they do a lot more on the song's remix. Announced Monday, the two will be featured on the track, named after their 1998 hit. It's set to release on June 21.

"i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don't know if i will even long after it's out)," Ariana wrote on Instagram. "My deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me. it is near impossible to say how much this means to me."

“this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today," she continued. "I loooooove you both so so much. thank you !!!!!!!"

With all three women on the song, who will the boy belong to?

