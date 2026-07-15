Ariana Grande’s 'Sunday in the Park with George' delays ticket sales

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey speak onstage at Universal Pictures presents a special screening of 'Wicked' at DGA Theater on Nov. 14, 2024, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

If you’ve been eager to snatch tickets to Ariana Grande’s London stage debut, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.

Ticket sales for the Stephen Sondheim musical revival Sunday in the Park with George, starring Ariana and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, have been pushed back until the fall. They were supposed to go on sale in May.

The show is still set to debut at London’s Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

In the meantime, Ari’s been busy with her Eternal Sunshine tour, which wraps Sept. 1 with a 10-night stand at London’s O2 Arena.

Last week it was learned that Ariana will no longer appear in season 13 of American Horror Story, due to changes to the shooting schedule that conflicted with her tour.

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