Ashanti confirms she's pregnant

After months of speculation, Ashanti has finally confirmed that the rumors are true: She is pregnant.

In a skit shared to her Instagram, Ashanti's seen backstage preparing for a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. When her mother asks how long she would take to get ready, she pops up out, looking tired, Proov pregnancy test in hand, and says, "Um, Ima need about nine months."

"Baby baby baby baby….," she captioned the video, also a reference to the lyrics of her 2002 hit "Baby."

While boyfriend Nelly doesn't appear in the clip, he's tagged in the post, seemingly confirming he's the father of the child.

The news comes after months of comments from fans who noticed Ashanti switched from her bikinis to more loose-fitting button-up and jersey dresses. The baby will be her first and Nelly's third.

