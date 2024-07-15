Ashanti and Nelly celebrate Baby Haynes with second baby shower

Ashanti was in celebration mode over the weekend, as she and Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., celebrated their baby's upcoming arrival with another baby shower.

As reported by MEFeater and The YBF Daily, it took place at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, a luxe, chateau-style estate in Ashanti's native Long Island. Decorations included photos from her maternity shoot on the walk into the castle.

Ashanti, donning a white gown with cutouts and a braided ponytail, made an entrance as she walked down some steps and danced to her husband's song "Ride Wit Me." She was also captured cutting into a jungle-themed, three-tiered white cake with the words "Baby Haynes" written on it.

This marks the second baby shower for the expecting couple. Nelly had surprised Ashanti in June with one held at Dolce & Gabbana children's boutique in New York. For that event, she wore a yellow floral Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, and Fat Joe and his wife were in attendance.

