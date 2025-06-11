B2K announces spring 2026 reunion tour: 'This is for the fans'

After getting together for a performance at the BET Awards 2025, B2K has announced a reunion tour in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective. They'll be coming to a city near you in spring 2026.

"This is for the fans," J-Boog said in a press release. "The best time is when we're on stage together."

Speaking to Vibe, Omarion adds that the trek will include more B2K deep cuts than their reunion for the Millennium Tour in 2019.

“I would say we’re going to go deeper into our bag and really bring back that energy that people saw when they first was introduced to [us]," he says. "We realize and we recognize that where we are in our career and all of the people that has ever supported us, what time we in. We’re in a special time in music, and it’s so cool. We honor that, our fans, and the people that started on our journey with us. So it is that time again.”

Raz-B added that the tour will "encapsulate the essence of B2K" and said the group wants to get fans' input when planning it.

Sign up at B2KTour.com for notifications and first access to tour details.

