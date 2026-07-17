B2K releases first single in more than 20 years, 'Mileage'

Fans have recently seen B2K reunite on tour, but now the group is back with its first single in more than two decades. "Mileage" arrives exactly 25 years after the group's debut single, "Uh Huh."

The song finds Omarion, Lil' Fizz, J-Boog and Raz-B expressing their desire to look beyond a partner's past and the emotional baggage from previous relationships, choosing instead to make the best of the moment.

The song's accompanying music video is set on a rooftop and warehouse in LA, capturing the members performing their solo verses before coming together for singing and choreography. A speedometer and headlights appear throughout, reinforcing the "mileage" theme.

"We've shared so many moments together over the years, but being back in the studio creating new music has been something truly special," B2K said in a statement. "Mileage is just the beginning, and we're excited to finally start sharing this next chapter with our fans."

The song is the lead single for an upcoming album that is set to release sometime in the fall.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

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