Baby #3? Rihanna hints at having more kids

Rihanna's not done having kids just yet.

At least that's what she seemed to suggest when speaking with E! News about a potential baby number 3.

The Grammy winner joked to Justin Sylvester that the only thing she "isn't good at" is producing a baby girl.

"Is there one thing you can't do?" Sylvester asked after naming a list of her multiple music and lifestyle businesses.

"So far, have daughters," Rihanna said, laughing. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

She was then asked if her kids would follow in her entertainment footsteps and go after a career in music.

"I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" Rihanna said. "But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, 'That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me — I don't even want to be on camera.'"

Rih spoke with E! and other press at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party, including Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, to whom she opened up about the relationship her two boys, RZA and Riot, have with their father, A$AP Rocky.

"My kids are obsessed with him," she said. "I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."

