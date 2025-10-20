Babyface Las Vegas engagement continues with 2026 dates

Babyface Las Vegas tour art (Live Nation)

The demand remains for Babyface in Las Vegas, where he has extended his engagement at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.

He now has shows set for the weekends of Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day in 2026. An artist presale kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT; the code is BABYFACE. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets via additional presales throughout the week and during the general sale, which begins Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Babyface's Las Vegas show launched last summer, and also includes upcoming 2025 shows on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. His set sees him perform his solo hits, as well as songs he's written and produced for other artists.

