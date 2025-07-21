Babyface returning to Sin City for two nights

When can fans see Babyface again? The answer to that question is November. The singer has shows set at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows will go on sale starting with various presales; the first kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT using the code BABYFACE. Tickets will then become available to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Babyface's newly added shows mark his return to the Pearl Concert Theater and continue his multinight Las Vegas engagement, which started last summer. His set includes performances of hits "Whip Appeal," "Every Time I Close My Eyes" and "When Can I See You Again," as well as songs he's written and produced for Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men and other big-name artists.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.