Channel 9’s guide to Florida’s sales tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 provides viewers and residents with a special guide to navigate local stores during Florida’s sales tax holiday, running from August 1 to August 31. During this period, shoppers can buy select items tax-free.

Florida begins back-to-school tax holiday

During this period, items like clothing costing $100 or less, school supplies under $50, and computers up to $1,500 are exempt from sales tax. Retailers such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Staples are participating in the tax holiday, providing exemptions on various products within these price ranges.

Walmart and Target include clothing, footwear, accessories, school supplies, and computers in their tax-free offerings, with price limits similar to those set by Florida.

Office Max and Staples are also participating, with Staples specifying that purchases must be made in-store and within the event dates to qualify for the exemption.

Best Buy offers tax-free shopping on computers and accessories priced $1,500 or less, as well as clothing and school supplies within the designated price limits.

Publix generally exempts most grocery items from sales tax, though prepared foods, candy, and certain beverages remain taxable. Dollar General follows similar exemptions for staple foods, prescription medicines, and items purchased with EBT cards.

Amazon honors state sales tax holidays, but shoppers must ensure their purchases qualify for the exemption and are delivered to a Florida address during the holiday period.

Governor Ron DeSantis says the sales tax holiday is a wonderful chance for Floridians to save money on essential items as they prepare for the new school year and other needs. He states that it’s an excellent way to support families during this busy period.

Shoppers are advised to check the eligibility of items and follow price limits to maximize the benefits of tax exemptions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group