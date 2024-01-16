"BARBZ LOOK!" Nicki Minaj adds dates to Pink Friday 2 Tour

The Pink Friday 2 Tour hasn't even started yet and Nicki Minaj is already adding new dates.

"BARBZ LOOK!" she wrote on Instagram. "13 NEW shows added to the PF2 TOUR !! Plus MORE on the way."

Additional stops include second shows added in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Amsterdam, Manchester, Cologne and Paris, as well as newly announced sets slated for Nashville, Glasgow, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

A third show, on May 1, has been added to the Brooklyn schedule.

Nicki announced the Pink Friday 2 Tour — and caused an internet crash — back in November. She rolled out the official itinerary on December 11, three days after she dropped off the tour's album.

With Pink Friday 2, Nicki scored her third #1 album on Billboard, and earned the record for largest week for a rap album by a woman in the 2020s and the biggest for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman in 2023.

Ticket info and the full, current tour itinerary can be found on Nicki's official website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.