'Behind the Music' following Bell Biv DeVoe in new episode, 50 Cent, Ice-T and more in remastered episodes

Paramount+ is taking fans behind the scenes to get more personal with their favorite artists. Announced Wednesday, the popular docuseries Behind the Music will return exclusively on the streaming service with a mix of remastered and new episodes.

Among the remastered episodes are ones about 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Ice-T and The Notorious B.I.G. Music lovers will also be treated to a new episode about Bell Biv DeVoe's rise to the top after New Edition broke up and they were "counted out by critics and record execs," per a press release. Some of the hardships they survived during their career, including "financial pitfalls, addiction and mental health struggles," are also discussed in the docuseries.

Behind the Music will premiere in the U.S. and Canada Wednesday, May 1, on Paramount+. Those in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will have access to the show on Thursday, May 2.

