Bel Biv DeVoe and Rev Run unite for new single, "Act Like You Know," from new BBD docufilm

Bell Biv DeVoe joined forces with Rev Run for a fresh new single full of throwback '90s vibes.

Co-written by Rev Run, BBD and fellow '90s hip-hop legend LL Cool J, "Act Like You Know" marks the group's first single in six years.

"'Act Like You Know' celebrates the brotherhood and history between us and Run that's been 40 years in the making," Michael Bivins of BBD said. "We hope the fans enjoy this track as much as we did getting together to make it."

The celebratory track arrives on the heels of the cable debut of The Hustle of @617MikeBiv, the WE tv docufilm exploring the life and career of Bivins, the Grammy-winning artist and founder of BBD and New Edition.

The Hustle of @617MikeBiv first released August 24 on ALLBlk, AMC's destination for all things Black TV and entertainment. The movie is described as "an inspiring story of triumph and resilience" that traces Bivins' dreams of "being an NBA player to becoming one of R&B and hip hop's most influential figures." Featured in the film are all the members of BBD as well as Snoop Dogg, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Sean "Puffy" Combs and more.

Along with the docufilm's WE tv release on October 5 at 9 p.m. ET, viewers will be able to enjoy the premiere of the song's official music video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.