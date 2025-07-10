Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Jacksonville metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#10. Switzerland Point Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,513 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#9. Palm Valley Academy

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,498 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#8. Pine Island Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,721 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#7. Valley Ridge Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,267 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#6. Alice B. Landrum Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,135 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#5. Liberty Pines Academy

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,948 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. Fruit Cove Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,212 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Patriot Oaks Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,466 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#2. River City Science Academy Middle - High School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 989 (not available student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#1. Darnell Cookman Middle/High School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 978 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A