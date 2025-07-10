Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Martinez Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,127 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Roland Park Magnet School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 880 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Horizon Charter School of Tampa
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 312 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Discovery Academy of Science Charter School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 715 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Clearwater Fundamental Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 755 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Lutz Preparatory School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 783 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Williams Middle Magnet School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 847 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Walker Middle Magnet School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,007 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Bell Creek Academy High School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,131 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Terrace Community Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 658 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A