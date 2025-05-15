BET announces 'The ComicView Reunion' ﻿in honor of 25th anniversary celebration

106 & Park is not the only show fans will get to relive during the 25th annual BET Awards. The network has announced that ComicView will be making a comeback at the BET Experience. The ComicView Reunion, a two- day live comedy series, is set to take place June 6 and June 7 at the historic Miracle Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Spencer and Sheryl Underwood will host the event, which will also feature Rickey Smiley.

The ComicView Reunion is the latest BET Experience update, which also includes a BETX Open Casting Call, providing aspiring actors an opportunity to audition live for roles in upcoming BET+ original series. Also taking place during the BET Experience will be a performance by Buju Banton, a rendition of the Roots Picnic, R&B Night, a fan fest and more.

Tickets for the comedy show are currently available.

