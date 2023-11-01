The BET Soul Train 2023 Awards nominees are in: Summer Walker, SZA & Usher lead the pack

The nominees for the BET Soul Train Awards 2023 have been revealed. Summer Walker, SZA and Usher are among the top leaders.

With nine nominations each, Summer, SZA and Usher are all up for Song of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award, Best Dance Performance, Video of the Year and more.

Usher's also up for the coveted Certified Soul Award, alongside fellow nominees Ashanti, Ciara, PJ Morton, Anthony Hamilton and more.

21 Savage earned eight nods, including Song of the Year and Video of the Year, while Coco Jones and Victoria Monét each earned six nominations, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.

Additional nominees include Burna Boy, Chris Brown and Janelle Monáe, who are each up for four awards.

"Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward," said Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET. "This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train."

The 2023 Soul Train Awards, which celebrates the best in soul music, will tape from its brand new location in Los Angeles, California, and will air on Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.

For a full list of the nominees and all categories visit BET.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.