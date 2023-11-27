BET Soul Train Awards 2023: The complete winners list

SZA was the top winner at the BET Soul Train Awards Sunday night, taking home four awards including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Usher followed with three trophies, while Victoria Monét nabbed two.

The ceremony, hosted by Keke Palmer, featured performances by BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long and SWV.

Here's a list of the winners:

Album of the Year

SOS, SZA



Song of the Year

"Snooze," SZA



Video of the Year

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét



Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

SZA



Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Usher



Best Group

Maverick City Music



Best Collaboration

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage



Best New Artist

Coco Jones



Certified Soul Award

Usher



The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award

"Snooze," SZA



Best Dance Performance

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét



Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"All Things," Kirk Franklin

Spirit of Soul Award

Janelle Monáe

Legend Award

T-Pain

