Beyoncé brings mother Tina Knowles onstage to congratulate her on 'New York Times' bestseller 'Matriarch'

One World/Kelani Fatai Oladimeji
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Three generations united onstage at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour show Thursday, when she took time to congratulate her mother for becoming a New York Times bestseller.

After performing the Cowboy Carter cut "Protector" alongside daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, she brought out her mom, Tina Knowles, and acknowledged the success of Tina's new memoir, Matriarch.

"Today is a big day because my mother, who worked so hard on her book, she has the #1 book on the New York Times bestsellers," Bey said. She then asked the crowd to join her in saying, "Congratulations, Mama T."

Tina previously took to Instagram to react to Matriarch being a NYT bestselling book. "I never dreamed that this day would come !" she captioned the post. "Thank yal for all the support and everyone who thought the book. God is good."

Released on April 22, Matriarch is a story about Black motherhood via Tina's life story.

She's currently promoting the book on a tour that kicked off in Washington, D.C., Wednesday and saw her try the viral "Boots on the Ground" line dance alongside moderator Michelle Obama. Bey's next stop is at LA's The Wiltern and will feature appearances from Keke Palmer and Jennifer Hudson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!