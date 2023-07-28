Beyoncé celebrates one year of 'Renaissance' with new Tiffany & Co. collection

Beyoncé is launching a new collection with Tiffany & Co., coinciding with the one-year anniversary of her latest album, Renaissance.

The limited edition Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé Collection, according to Variety, features the jewelry brand's signature "return to Tiffany" pendants reimagined with the horse from the Renaissance artwork, as well as other designs inspired by the album and its ongoing tour.

The collection marks a continuation of Bey's partnership with the luxury brand aka the official jeweler of the Renaissance World Tour. Profits will benefit the About Love Scholarship program — a partnership between Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD Foundation and the Shawn Carter Foundation — building on the $2 million pledged toward providing scholarships to students in arts and creative fields at Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University.

All aforementioned schools are historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

Bey's Renaissance spawned the singles "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It," with no music videos released. Her world tour in support of the album is making its way to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for shows taking place July 29 and 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.