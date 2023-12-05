Beyoncé checked all of Doechii's dream collaboration boxes, so who's next on her list?

There's no one on Doechii's list of next potential music collaborators.

She told ABC Audio that because she already landed a dream music partnership of working with Beyoncé, her next goal might have to be a bit outlandish.

"I guess I'd have to, like, perform in heaven at this point after Beyoncé because I don't know what's after that," she said.

Doechii, who rose to fame thanks to her 2020 breakthrough hit "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," opened up for Bey at one of the Renaissance World Tour shows in September, performing the viral track "What It Is (Block Boy)."

The Tampa, Florida, native gushed to People about the special opportunity, calling it a "surreal" experience.

"It's an honor, a huge honor, a big moment that I'll never forget, ever," she said.

Outside of being recognized and supported by one of today's most popular musical artists, Doechii's 2023 also included her first Billboard #1, and a nationwide run on her first arena tour with Doja Cat and Ice Spice.

She's got her eyes set on her own headlining tour — it's pretty much the only thing that tops a successful and Queen Bey-filled year.

"I think after doing Beyoncé and seeing how much she supported me, I want to move on and do my own thing," she said.

