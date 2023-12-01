Beyoncé drops surprise new single in celebration of Renaissance concert film

In honor of opening weekend of Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film, the singer has released new music.

She dropped off a new song titled "My House" Friday, December 1, following the Los Angeles and London premieres of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which chronicles her Renaissance World Tour.

"A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film," reads the caption on Apple Music's Instagram announcement. "Listen now to @beyonce's new track "MY HOUSE."

Bey hit the road from May through October, traveling to major cities across the globe with the concert series that went on to become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.

The film, distributed by AMC Theaters and produced by Beyoncé's company Parkwood Entertainment, has a run time of nearly three hours.

According to fan-shared footage, the upbeat, new track, written and produced with the help The-Dream, was first revealed during the end credits of the movie.

"My House" follows Beyonce's May release of the "America has a Problem" remix with Kendrick Lamar, her feature on Travis Scott's "Delresto (Echoes)" and the tour's titular 2022 Grammy-winning album, Renaissance.

