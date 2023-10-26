Beyoncé to hold Renaissance concert film premieres in London and Los Angeles

Parkwood Entertainment

By Jamia Pugh

Beyoncé will premiere her highly anticipated concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncéwith two opening screenings in London and Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the U.S. showing will take place November 25, with the London show slated for November 30; both will premiere just days before the film's debut in AMC theaters on December 1.

Locations for the events haven't yet been revealed, but an invitation for the London premiere suggests a "formal opulence" dress code, while the LA suggested dress code is "cozy opulence."

Per THR, part of the description of the movie says, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

The film, co-directed, written and executive produced by the singer, will chronicle the monthslong global trek, which welcomed more than 2.7 million attendees. Fans will get a closer look into Beyoncé's world of touring with behind-the-scenes intimate footage of her as a mother and wife who put on a groundbreaking show night after night.

Tickets for international territories — including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean — will go on sale November 9 at BeyonceFilm.com, while advance tickets for U.S. showings are available for purchase now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!