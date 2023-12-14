Beyoncé is *this* close to billionaire status

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

By Jamia Pugh

As a couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reached billionaire status.

On her own, Queen Bey needs to earn a couple more bucks to enter the billion-dollar club.

Forbes estimates the "Renaissance" queen has now amassed a net worth of $800 million.

The recent funds deposited in Beyoncé's massive bank account — calculated at $540 million in June — include a music catalog now worth about $300 million and the estimated $100 million (post tax) earned from her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

The global road show brought in revenue upward of $579 million, making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing tours in history, per Billboard

Other factors that help to put money in Bey's pockets include her box office #1 concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which grossed $27.4 million during opening weekend; her media, fashion and lifestyle businesses: Parkwood Entertainment, Ivy Park, her perfume collection and more; as well as the wide array of ventures she has with Jay-Z, including a real estate portfolio and art collection.

In the words of IAG Chairman Dennis Arfa, "Beyoncé is big business."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

