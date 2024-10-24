Beyoncé to join Kamala Harris at rally in Houston: Sources

By MaryAlice Parks, Gabrielle Abdul-Hakim, Molly Nagle and Sweenie Saint-Vil

Beyoncé is set to appear in her hometown with Vice President Kamala Harris during a planned rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday, according to two sources with Harris' presidential campaign.

The musician was thought to be on the program for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, but despite the speculation she did not perform.

Friday's event is slated to be focused on reproductive health care. Beyoncé has spoken publicly about her own fertility journey.

Beyoncé previously endorsed the Joe Biden-Harris ticket in 2020. Her song "Freedom" soundtracked Harris' campaign ad and played as the VP walked out for her first public appearance as a presidential candidate.

If Bey does indeed show up to the rally, she'll be the latest musician to endorse Harris and Gov. Tim Walz onstage. Eminem previously made an appearance at a Detroit rally to support their campaign. There, he introduced former President Barack Obama to the stage.

