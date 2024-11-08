Beyoncé leads 67th annual Grammy nominations with 11

The nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards are in, and Beyoncé is leading the pack. She's nominated for 11 Grammys, including Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Its lead single, "Texas Hold 'Em," is up for both Record and Song of the Year.

With her album being a country one, Bey's not nominated in the R&B categories this go-round. Instead, she has received nods in country categories, including Best Country Album, Best Country Song for "Texas Hold 'Em" and Best Country Solo Performance for "16 Carriages."

Beyoncé has made history with her nominations this year, becoming the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time: 99. She previously was tied as the most-nominated artist with her husband, Jay-Z, who has 88. With 32 Grammys under her belt, Bey is still gunning for the Album of the Year, which she has yet to win.

Following not too far behind with seven nominations is Kendrick Lamar. His song "Not Like Us" is up for Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best Rap Performance, which is up against Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring him and Future.

SZA, André 3000, Doechii, Mustard, Kehlani, Tems, Cardi B, GloRilla, Muni Long, Childish Gambino and more have also been nominated for Grammys.



The 67th annual Grammy Awards will return to Crypto.com Arena in LA on Feb. 2.

