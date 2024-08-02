Beyoncé narrated Simone Biles commercial

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Before Simone Biles made history with her Olympic gold medal-winning performance at the women's gymnastics all-around finals, she starred in a commercial narrated by Queen Bey and soundtracked by Bey's Willie Jones-assisted song "Just for Fun."

"Let's talk about power. Because, really, that's what this story's about," Beyoncé says in the ad, which chronicles Simone's journey. "Physical power: its beauty, its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you. Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And, of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there. And, somehow, keep getting better."

Simone won the gold medal, becoming the first American gymnast to ever win the all-around gymnastics final twice.

As for Bey, her narration marked her continued her support of Team USA, following an ad in which she introduced some of its members.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

