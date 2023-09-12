Beyoncé poses for sweet photo re-make with her parents

Beyoncé wins over fans on the internet, yet again.

This time, the singer shared a now viral picture to social media — a sweet re-creation of a throwback photo of her with her parents.

In the black-and-white image, Bey is seen snuggled in between her parents, smiling from ear to ear, while her mother, Tina Knowles, kisses her right cheek and her father, Mathew Knowles, gives her a smooch on the left side of her face.

Fans quickly noticed the similarity between the new shot and one taken of the three of them in 2018, as seen on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram.

Bey posted the rare photo as part of a series of images taken during a celebration for her 42nd birthday.

Featured in some of the other images: the Grammy winner donning a custom air-brushed T-shirt that reads "Virgo's Groove" on the front and "Beyoncé's B Day Party on the back" as well as a couple snapshots of her alongside her husband, Jay-Z.

Prior to the intimate gathering, Bey hosted a worldwide celebration by way of her elaborate birthday Renaissance concert in Los Angeles on September 4.

In addition to surprise appearances from Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross, Beyoncé gave an emotional speech in which she thanked fans for their support over the years.

"I'm thankful to be alive. I'm thankful to be on stage," she said. "I'm thankful to look out and see your faces. I'm thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y'all. I'm thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.